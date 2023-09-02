Barcelona Acquire Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo On Loan On Transfer Deadline Day

Barcelona had a hectic final day of the summer transfer window on Friday, acquiring Portugal players João Félix and João Cancelo on loan while shipping out Ansu Fati and other players.

Félix arrived from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City to reinforce a Barcelona side that wants to defend its Spanish league title and return to the elite of Europe by once again challenging for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old Félix spent the second half of last season at Chelsea, while Cancelo did the same at Bayern Munich. Barcelona said neither deal included the option to make their transfers permanent.

In order to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations, both players agreed to take major cuts in their respective salaries in order to ensure their deals were completed.

Atletico spent 126 million euros to sign Félix’s from Benfica in 2019. He showed bursts of talent while at Atletico but never was a consistent force in its attack and lost his starting role under coach Diego Simeone.

Félix will likely have to fight for playing time with Barcelona already loaded with talent.

Barcelona made lots of moves this summer, even though it spent little and focused on free agents like Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and defender Íñigo Martínez from Athletic Bilbao signed earlier this summer. Its only expense was paying a reported 3.4 million euros ($3.6 million) to Girona for holding midfielder Oriol Romeu to replace the exit of Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona sent 20-year-old Ansu Fati to Brighton on a single-season loan.

Ansu was considered to be Barcelona’s next star after he broke out as a teenager and became the club’s youngest goal-scorer in La Liga and the Champions League until he seriously injured his leg. Since recovering, he was unable to earn a starter’s role under coach Xavi Hernández.

It sold Abde Ezzalzouli to Real Betis for 7.5 million euros ($8.1 million) after he excelled on a loan spell at Osasuna last year, helping the team reach the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona defender Éric García was loaned to Girona, while Clement Lenglet went to Aston Villa on a one-year loan after the French center back spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

Barcelona’s reserve side picked up defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles Football Club.