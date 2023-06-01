Barcelona Given 10 Day Deadline To Make Transfer Decision For Lionel Messi, Says Report

Lionel Messi seems to be in a hurry to confirm his upcoming destination as the Paris Saint Germain forward has reportedly given a deadline to Barcelona for preparing a contract.

According to a report by Relevo, Messi has told Barca that the Spanish club has 10 days to decide whether they are interested in his return to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have always been open about their desire to bring Messi back to his childhood club. But the club’s financial structure was restricting them to sign a fresh contract with Messi. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will need to wait until Barcelona receive a green signal from La Liga about making the deal happen.

Messi’s relationship with Paris Saint Germain deteriorated after the French side suspended the footballer for a couple of games owing to his unauthorised trip to the Middle East. The talismanic forward also garnered whistles and boos from PSG fans during a number of League 1 fixtures that made the situation worse.

Messi is standing on the verge of ending his tie with the Parisian club as his existing contract will end in the upcoming summer transfer window. With several mouth-watering offers coming from different clubs, Lionel Messi is determined to leave the French capital. While Barcelona fans are hoping for Messi’s return to the Spanish league, the World Cup-winning footballer is yet to receive a formal offer from his ex-club.

Not only Barcelona, but several major clubs are also interested in the service of Lionel Messi. Previously a report by L’Equipe said that Inter Miami, an MLS side, was keen to sign Messi and could make a hybrid offer by teaming up with Barcelona. The report claimed that Barca and Miami had started talking about the possibility of a buy-and-loan deal for the Argentine. According to the agreement, Messi would be signed by the MLS team as a free agent this summer and then given on loan to the Catalan powerhouse for a term of 18 months. After that, he would go back to Miami to finish off his career.

Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League has been heavily connected with a proposal for Lionel Messi, with an outrageous €220 million yearly offer made in March that has now nearly tripled to an astounding €600. President Al-Misehal was unable to confirm those numbers, but he did acknowledge that having two of the game’s all-time greats– Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo– would complete the Gulf State’s enormous advancement in football.