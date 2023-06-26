Barcelona Announce Ilkay Gundogan's Signing From Manchester City on a Two-Year Deal

FC Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a two-year deal on June 26, Monday. Gundogan joins the Catalans on a free transfer from Man City, penning a deal until 2025, with an option to extend for one more season. According to a statement on Barca’s website, Gundogan’s release clause has been set at 400 million euros.

The German midfielder recently won a treble with City last season, captaining Pep Guardiola’s side to historic wins in the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and the Premier League as well.

Gundogan became a free agent after the expiry of his contract with City and he has opted to move to Barcelona, after an incredibly successful spell in Manchester.

The 32-year-old was the first signing of Manchester City under the Pep Guardiola era when he joined the Cityzens back in 2016.

In his stellar spell at the Etihad Gundogan won five Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles, four EFL Cups, Two Community Shield titles and the most coveted Champions League in June.

“FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros," read the statement by Barca.

It further informed, “The club shall shortly be announcing the details of his official presentation."

Gundogan made 304 appearances for City scoring 60 goals as well as assisting a further 40 goals.

Gundogan began his career at Schalke’s youth academy before progressing through the ranks and making his first team bow for VfL Bochum II. He then joined Bundesliga club FC Nurnberg before arriving at Borussia Dortmund where he made 105 appearances, cementing his legacy as a club legend.

The German midfielder left Dortmund and joined City and had become a key player in Guardiola’s all-conquering unit, scoring plenty of important goals for his team.