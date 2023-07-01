Barcelona Lose Followers After Posting in Support of LGBTQ Community: Report

Ten La Liga teams posted in support of the LGBT+ community and this apparently did not go down well with the fans resulting in loss of followers by all the clubs except one. A report published by SBNATION claims that Barcelona lost the most number of followers - which was almost 3,06,403 followers a day. June 28 is celebrated as the International LGBT+ Pride Day worldwide. The clubs had made posts to stand with the community and the gesture did not go down well with the fans. Valencia, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Celta, Mallorca, Deportivo Alaves and Las Palmas were the other clubs which made posts extending their support towards the community along with Barcelona. Las Palmas were the only club which had gained followers after the post was uploaded. It reportedly had gained a modest 67 followers.

Barcelona had changed their icon to have the pride flag in the background. Many of the comments in response to the post had a clear statement which said that the club’s action is the reason for them to be unfollowing the page. Many of the comments were also in the form of a GIF in which Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy can be seen doing a celebration where he destroyed the corner flag, which happened to be a pride community flag. The second club to have the greatest number of followers loss was Valencia. They have understood to have lost 2299 followers.

It was in 2016 that FIFA had adopted the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which requires that proper steps are taken to prevent abuse of human rights in any capacity.

Coming back to summer transfer window, big names have been roped in by Barcelona ahead of the next season. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan signed for Barcelona and the former Manchester City footballer secured a contract till June 2025 with an option for an extension. The Catalans included a buyout clause for 400 million Euros for the German international. Gundogan led Manchester City previously Gundogan left Manchester City after being with the Premier League winners for seven years. He scored 60 goals having made 304 appearances for the Etihad-based outfit.