Barcelona's Raphinha Gets Red Card for Elbowing Opponent's Head Off the Ball | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Barcelona's Raphinha Gets Red Card for Elbowing Opponent's Head Off the Ball | WATCH

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 10:08 IST

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona's Raphinha got a red card (X)

Barcelona's Raphinha got a red card (X)

Raphinha lost his cool and was sent off in the 42nd minute for elbowing Gaston Alvarez in the head off the ball.

There was a lot of complaining but no celebrating for Barcelona as they began the defense of its La Liga title on Sunday.

Champions Barca were dominating the match early on under the scorching heat of south Madrid, with Brazil winger Raphinha the main threat to the home side’s defence by running the right channel and creating several opportunities.

Barcelona couldn’t overcome Raphinha’s first-half red card for elbowing an opponent, and then didn’t get a VAR decision to go its way late in the game, in a 0-0 draw at Getafe in their league opener.

“If this is the product that the Spanish league wants to sell, then it’s an embarrassment,” said Barcelona coach Xavi, who himself was sent off in the 70th for arguing with officials over a foul not being called.

Raphinha was sent off after hitting Getafe defender Gaston Alvarez on the head with his right elbow while fighting for position in attack in the 42nd minute.

WATCH:

Barcelona played a man down until Getafe had Jaime Mata sent off with a second yellow card for a foul on Ronald Araujo in the 57th.

Barcelona had more reason to complain when it thought it had a penalty kick after Araujo was fouled inside the area nearly 10 minutes into stoppage time, but video review determined that there was a handball by Barcelona midfielder Gavi in the buildup.

Barca manager Xavi was also shown a red card in the 71st minute after complaining about a decision.

“The referee is the one who allowed it escalate that far, it is what it is," a visibly frustrated Xavi told DAZN.

“I told him that he was allowing too many (fouls) and that’s why he kicked me out. And I don’t see a handball in the last play," he added referring to the VAR check that ruled out a possible penalty.

“It is also a shame that he gave 20 minutes in added time. We are making fools of ourselves, it’s ridiculous."

“Last year we started the same way and look how we ended up (as champions). I’m happy because we played well with 10-men… We had chances but we didn’t manage to take advantage of them."

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:August 14, 2023, 10:05 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 10:08 IST