Barcelona Ready to Part With Eric Garcia on 10 Million Euro Loan Offer: Report

In a bid to tackle their ongoing financial turbulence, Barcelona have reportedly put Eric Garcia on the list of players, who can make a move from Camp Nou during this summer transfer window. The Spanish giants will need to slash their wage bill by over €200 million before the summer window opens. They obviously have a plan in place for raising money, and La Liga has already given their financial feasibility plan the go-ahead. With the move of Garcia, the club is expected to raise at least €10 million, according to a report by the Spanish outlet AS.

With Inter Milan on the hunt for a couple of centre-backs this summer, they have already lodged an enquiry for Eric Garcia, a report by the Sport earlier said. The Serie A side has decided to make a loan offer for the Spaniard. But they could need to add an option of permanent buy in order to convince Barcelona of the move. Besides Garcia, Inter Milan have also shown their interest in Frank Kessie while also considering the service of Jordi Alba, who has recently announced to leave Barcelona this summer.

Eric Garcia shifted his base to Barcelona last summer after his contract with Manchester City expired. Upon his arrival at the Catalan club, Garcia managed to find a place in the Barca defence and remained a regular in the starting eleven during the initial days of the 2022-23 season. But as the campaign progressed, Garcia’s game time decreased gradually. He lost his place to Andreas Christensen, Jules and Marcus Alonso after Xavi Hernandez took over Barca’s managerial responsibility.

Even in the upcoming season, there is hardly a chance for Eric Garcia to return to the first team as Barcelona are reportedly in talks to sign Inigo Martinez from fellow La Liga side Athletic Club on a free transfer. There is also a plan to use Chadi Riad of Barcelona Athletic as a fifth-choice centre-back. The 20-year-old Moroccan footballer could impress Xavi and is expected to receive regular call-ups for the senior team next season.

Even though Eric Garcia has expressed his desire to stay with Barcelona, his less game time could hamper his chance to find a place in the Spanish national team. From the club’s perspective, any offer for Garcia would be a profit as the 22-year-old joined Barca as a free agent.