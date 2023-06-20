Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Other European Giants' Release New Jerseys for 2023-24 Season; See Photos

La Liga champions Barcelona unveiled their jersey ahead of the upcoming season. The Spanish giants stuck to red and blue for their home jersey as Pedri and Gavi posed for the camera in the new kit. (Twitter/@FCBarcelona)
Real Madrid continue their tradition of white jersey but this time they added yellow/golden strips on the shoulder to make it look even more classy (Twitter/@realmadrid)
UEFA Champions League winner Manchester City also revealed their jersey ahead of the next season. Erling Haaland was one of the star players who posed for the camera in he new jersey. (Twitter/@ManCity)
PSG played in their new jersey in their last Ligue 1 match of the season. Kylian Mbappe (in photo) is expected to be the primary jersey seller for PSG after Lionel Messi’s exit from the club. (AFP Image)
Arsenal players also played in their next season during their final match of Premier League 2022/23. (Twitter/@Arsenal)
Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud in AC Milan’s next season jersey. (Twitter/@ACMilan)
Juventus have added some yellow to the black and white stripes in their jersey for next season. (Twitter/@Juventus)
Bayern Munich have added some extra white to their new home jersey for the 2023/24 season. (Twitter/@FCBayernEN)
Another season and another cool jersey from Borussia Dortmund. The made some changes with the black colour in their top. (Twitter/@BVB)
Liverpool unveiled Alexis Mac Allister in their new jersey as the Argentine will don the number 10 top for the Reds. (Twitter/@Liverpool)
Inter Milan introduced their jersey for next season with a new sponsor in the center (Twitter/@Inter)
Tottenham Hotspur didn’t make much change to their new jersey. It almost looks identical from the last season. (Twitter/@SpursOfficial)