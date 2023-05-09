Barcelona Set Price Tag For Raphinha Amid Interest from Premier League: Report

With multiple Premier League clubs willing to lure Raphinha from Barcelona, the Brazilian has managed to occupy the central point of transfer market discussions. Amid interest from clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United, the La Liga giants have set a price tag for Raphinha. A report published by Sport claims that Barcelona have decided to set an asking price of £70 million for Raphinha. The report suggests that the abovementioned amount will help the Catalan giants in raising funds to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Departure of Raphinha will financially help Barcelona in preparing their next project. It is being learnt that Raphinha was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona but in recent weeks the Brazilian international changed his mind. The La Liga side are planning to complete the Raphinha deal before the end of the financial year on June 30.

Barcelona had acquired the services of Raphinha from Leeds United last summer for 58 million euros and 9 more in variables. After making 45 appearances for Barcelona till now the 26-year-old has found the back of the net 10 times. In the La Liga, Raphinha has recorded seven goals and six assists this season. With Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele regaining his fitness, Raphinha will certainly find it difficult to find a place in the playing XI for the Blaugranas next season. In international football, Raphinha has five goals under his belt. He had signed a five-year contract with Barcelona last year.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are reportedly in hunt to bring Raphinha back in Premier League. The two Premier League sides are reportedly willing to open formal negotiations for Raphinha as soon as possible. The Magpies, who will play in Champions League next season, are believed to be having an edge over Chelsea in pursuit of Raphinha.

Another Premier League giant- Arsenal- have also reportedly expressed their desire to land Raphinha this summer. According to media reports, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has been in touch with Raphinha’s agent Deco. Raphinha was linked with a move to London last season but it did not materialise ultimately. He had rejected Arsenal and Chelsea’s proposals to secure a move to Barcelona.

