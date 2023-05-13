Barcelona to Invite Gerard Pique To La Liga Celebration Party, Says Report

Barcelona are well and truly on their way to revel in La Liga glory. With just five games left to play, the Spanish giants are the favourites to clinch their first league trophy in four years. Now latest reports suggest that Barcelona are planning to invite Gerard Pique, who retired last year, to join the celebrations when they eventually secure the title.

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti has made the revelation. “Barcelona intends to invite Gerard Pique ahead of the festivities that will take place if they end up winning the League,” read his tweet.

El Barça SÍ tiene la intención de invitar a Piqué de cara a los festejos que se llevarán a cabo si se acaba conquistando la Liga.— Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 12, 2023

Die-hard Barca fans are overjoyed to know that one of the greatest players in the history of the club will be able to celebrate Barcelona’s triumph.

Barcelona’s gesture is a fitting tribute to Pique as he is a bonafide club legend.

The 36-year-old Spaniard announced his retirement from professional football in November 2022. Pique had revealed the news by sharing a touching video message on his social media accounts. The former Spain defender expressed his gratitude to fans and said, “It is the moment to end this stage of my life. I always said that after Barcelona there will be no other club, and that is the way it is going to be. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team.”

Gerard Pique achieved tremendous success at Camp Nou and scored 52 goals in 615 games for his boyhood club. Pique is a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with Barcelona.

Barcelona will be aiming to clinch the La Liga title when they travel to the RCDE Stadium this weekend to take on Espanyol in the Catalan derby. A win in that match will be enough for Barcelona to be crowned champions of Spain. Barca had registered a 1-0 win against Osasuna in their last La Liga fixture. Jordi Alba scored the winning goal in that match.

After Barcelona wins La Liga, the focus will shift to the summer transfer season. Reportedly, the club is pushing for Ousmane Dembele’s contract extension. There is also tremendous buzz over a possible Lionel Messi return.