Barcelona vs Cadiz Live Football Streaming For La Liga Game: How to Watch Barcelona vs Cadiz Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona and Cadiz will take each other on in their second fixture of the La Liga 2023/24 campaign. The reigning Spanish champions would be looking to defend their throne this season. They drew their opening game of the season and must be eager to bounce back with a victory on Sunday.

The Nou Camp is currently under restoration due to which the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain, Barcelona will host the league clash on August 20. Cadiz started their campaign on a winning note as they currently sit in the seventh position in La Liga.

Barcelona were crowned the Spanish champions under coach Xavi in the 2022-23 season. It was their first league title in four years. They began their new campaign with a 0-0 draw against Getafe. Raphina saw red in the match leaving the Catalans with 10 men. However, Barcelona did not falter as they held their own to secure a draw.

Cadiz were brilliant in their opening La Liga game which saw them pick up a 1-0 win against Alaves. Federico San Emerterio gave Cadiz an early lead in the seventh minute of the game. They conceded a red card in the 88th minute that saw Gonzalo Escalante depart from the pitch but still managed to hold their lead to secure a victory.

Barcelona are heavy favourites to pick up a win on Sunday. It would be interesting to see if Cadiz can have much of a say on Barcelona’s home turf this weekend.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona vs Cadiz be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

At what time will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will start at 11:00 PM IST on August 20, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

Barcelona vs Cadiz match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match live streaming?

Barcelona vs Cadiz match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Barcelona and Cadiz For the La Liga game?

Barcelona Probable XI: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Cadiz Probable XI: Jeremias Ledesma, Issac Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Javi Hernandez, Ivan Alejo, Federico San Emeterio, Ruben Alacaraz, Darwin Machis, Chris Ramos, Roger Marti