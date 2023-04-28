Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis Coverage on TV And Online

Coming off a disappointing defeat against Girona, Barcelona are set to host Real Betis in their upcoming La Liga fixture. The eagerly anticipated clash is slated to take place at the Camp Nou on April 30. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Despite the loss against Girona, Barcelona are still comfortably sitting at the top of the La Liga table. After 31 matches, they are 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who also endured a defeat in the last league appearance. Barca boss Xavi will try to pick up a crucial three points from the home game to take a stronghold of the top spot.

Real Betis have been enjoying tremendous form this season and look promising to earn a Europa League qualification, if not the Champions League. In their previous outing, Betis were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad. They are now fifth in the La Liga standings with 49 points in 31 games.

Ahead of the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis will take place on April 29, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Real Betis be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Betis will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Balde, Kounde, Araujo, Alba, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Real Betis Predicted Starting Line-up: Silva, Ruibal, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Perez, Canales, Henrique, Iglesias

