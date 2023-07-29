Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Football Streaming For Pre-season Friendly: How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Before the La Liga season starts in August, football fans get to enjoy an El Clasico, with Barcelona and Real Madrid going head-to-head in a pre-season friendly. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 30. Though it is just a friendly in name, fans will certainly hope for a thrilling contest, considering the rivalry between the two Spanish giants. Following the exit of striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid have taken a new shape this summer, with some promising youngsters taking over the charge. Los Blancos have emerged victorious in their two pre-season games so far. In the latest outing, Carlo Ancelotti’s boys got the better of Manchester United, clinching a dominant 2-0 victory.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are coming off a 5-3 loss to Arsenal in the previous game. Robert Lewandowski, Rapinha and Ferran Torres managed to strike the net. But the problem in the defence got exposed. Barca boss Xavi will surely field a more composed backline against Real Madrid, who have scored a total of five goals in their last two matches. A victory in the El Clasico will serve as a huge confidence boost for Barcelona, who will play two more friendly fixtures against AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the coming month.

Ahead of Sunday’s Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on July 30, Sunday.

Where will the Pre-season Friendly match Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

At what time will the Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid begin?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid Pre-season Friendly match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Pre-season Friendly match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the Real Madrid TV app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up:Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde, Kessie, Romeu, De Jong, Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up:Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Joselu, Vinicius Jr