Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The eagerly awaited El Classico is coming to enthral football enthusiasts across the globe. In the blockbuster La Liga clash, Barcelona will cross swords against Real Madrid at their home. The match is slated to be hosted on March 20 at Camp Nou.

As per the present scenario, Barcelona sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga table with 65 points in 25 matches. They are now 9 points clear of Real Madrid, who are reeling in the second place. A victory in favour of Barcelona will end Los Blancos’ title dream this season. So, it will be a great opportunity for the Blaugrana to wrap up their first Spanish top-flight crown in four years by defeating their arch-rivals in front of the home crowd.

The last El Classico saw Barcelona emerging victorious in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final as they beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Apart from reducing the points gap in the league, Carlos Ancelotti will also eye for sweet revenge as this rivalry has always been beyond the scoreline.

In their earlier league game, Barcelona edged past Athletic Club, winning the away fixture 1-0. Meanwhile, Madrid hammered Espanyol in their last La Liga appearance before getting the better of Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie at home.

Ahead of the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on March 20, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, De Jong, Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Modric, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Junior

