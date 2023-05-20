Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Coverage on TV And Online

After claiming the La Liga title, Barcelona will be aiming to extend their winning streak to four games when they take the field tonight. Barcelona got the better of Espanyol 2-4 to win their 27th domestic league title this season.

Barcelona clinched the La Liga title, their first since Lionel Messi’s departure, wrestling the title back from arch-rivals Real Madrid. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to earn a remarkable victory for Barcelona.

In their next game, the Catalan giants will host Real Sociedad in the Spanish domestic league on Sunday. Midfielder Gavi remains to be Barcelona’s lone absentee for the game against Real Sociedad.

Fourth-placed Real Sociedad, on the other hand, will be aiming for a victory to stay alive in the race for a berth in European competition. Real Sociedad have been unbeaten in their last five matches.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played on May 21, Sunday.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

At what time will the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

top videos

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Sociedad predicted starting line-up: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Takefusa Kubo, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth