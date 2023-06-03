Barcelona Win Women's Champions League With Stunning Comeback Over Wolfsburg

Patri Guijarro struck twice as Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and clinch a second Women’s Champions League trophy on Saturday.

The Catalans were two goals down at the break but hit back strongly to triumph in Eindhoven, with Fridolina Rolfo stroking home the winner with 20 minutes remaining.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have now won two of the last three finals after earning their first triumph over Chelsea in 2021, continuing to establish themselves as the main rivals to record eight-time winners Lyon.

Barcelona secured victory with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on the bench until the final stages, as she continues to find form after the knee injury which sidelined her for most of the season.

Wolfsburg took the lead after just three minutes, when Ewa Pajor picked Lucy Bronze’s pocket on the edge of the box and rammed past Sandra Panos.

The England international had not played since April, taking surgery on her knee after the semi-final first-leg win over Chelsea, and that rust showed.

Goalkeeper Panos might have done better too, getting a hand on top scorer Pajor’s effort but not doing enough to thwart her ninth strike of the tournament.

Barcelona defender Irene Paredes should have equalised but sent a free header wide at the far post from Mapi Leon’s sweetly-delivered corner.

Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored in both legs of the semi-final win over Chelsea, also spurned a fine chance from point-blank range, failing to make solid contact on a cross.

Soon Barcelona paid the price for their profligacy, with Wolfsburg netting the second on the counter-attack.

Veteran forward Alexandra Popp outmuscled Leon off the ball, which Barcelona were unhappy about, before darting into the box to head home the second from Pajor’s cross.

Putellas described last season’s final defeat by Lyon as traumatic and Barcelona came out all guns blazing after the break to ensure it did not happen again.

Guijarro netted twice in the space of 109 seconds early in the second half to pull the game level.

First she finished well from Graham Hansen’s cut-back, with the Norwegian winger making amends for her first-half miss by blazing into the box and teeing up her team-mate.

Then Guijarro headed home after Aitana Bonmati skinned Pajor and whipped in a cross from the right.

Wolfsburg were rocking and Barcelona’s third felt almost inevitable, arriving after defender Lynn Wilms blasted the ball at team-mate Kathrin Hendrich in her own six-yard box.

Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey miskicked the loose ball with a clean sight of goal but managed to nudge it on to Rolfo, who made no mistake with her finish.

Tommy Stroot’s team could not find a way back into the game, broken by Barcelona’s comeback, and the Spanish champions held on through seven minutes of added time to triumph.

Wolfsburg have now lost in four finals since they last won the trophy in 2014, as their wait for glory continues, while Barcelona continue to soar.