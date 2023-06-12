Barcelona's Ansu Fati Could Make a Move to England This Summer: Report

With their viability plan approved by La Liga recently, Barcelona are now ready to work on their plans for the summer transfer window. According to multiple media reports, the Catalan giants will be releasing three players this summer. Spanish wonderkid Ansu Fati is one of the three footballers who may end up leaving Barcelona ahead of the next season. A report published by Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the 20-year-old would prefer signing for Manchester United instead of joining Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United’s desire to sign a left winger is an open secret but despite their eagerness to land a wider player during the summer transfer window it is highly unlikely that the Premier League club would be making an offer for the Spanish international. Manchester United’s limited budget has also played a key role in deterring the club officials from making a move for Fati.

Having signed for Barcelona in 2019, Ansu Fati scored 29 goals for the Catalans. But injury issues ruined Fati’s chances of making regular appearances for Barcelona in recent times. Fati has so far played 51 matches under head coach Xavi Hernandez. He could only secure 36 minutes per outing. In this season’s La Liga, Fati registered seven goals and three assists. It is being learnt that Xavi wants Fati to leave this summer but the Barca coach wants a buy-back clause included in the winger’s potential deal.

There is no official word yet on Ansu Fati’s possible move to Manchester United but the Old Trafford-based outfit are expected to face transfer requests for Jordan Sancho this summer. According to Daily Mail, multiple reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to table an offer of around £50million for the English international. The London-based side are not the only club which is willing to lure Sancho from Manchester United. German side Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly keen on bringing back Sancho from the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. The 23-year-old has so far netted 12 goals after playing 79 matches for Manchester United. In his latest Premier League outing, Sancho recorded six goals and three assists.