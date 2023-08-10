Barcelona's Franck Kessie Joins Saudi Pro League Side Al Ahli SC

Barcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022. However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi’s starting lineup.

مسيرة حافلـة مع الكبار، وللقصة بقية هنـا #WelcomeKessié pic.twitter.com/bDlezig1mM— النادي الأهلي السعودي (@ALAHLI_FC) August 9, 2023

Kessie departs after one season having joined the club on a free transfer from AC Milan, scoring 3 goals in 43 appearances, mostly as a substitute. His biggest contribution was the winning goal in El Clásico that guaranteed Barça the La Liga title last March and was by all accounts a great professional and a very popular figure in the dressing room.

With the addition of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, Kessie would not have featured much in the coming season and the club needed to generate revenue from player sales.

As such, the former AC Milan star was told to find himself a new club and he has now signed for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, in a deal worth €12.5 million.

The midfielder was in Barcelona earlier today and met with his teammates at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to say goodbye before flying to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona released an official statement thanking the Ivorian for his contributions.

“FC Barcelona want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Franck for his commitment and dedication, and to wish him all the best and every success in the future," the statement read.

Kessie now joins the ranks of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin, to become the fifth Europe-based player to join Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division.

Kessie’s exit, coupled with the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembele, should help Barcelona ensure the registration of the new signings and the contract renewals.