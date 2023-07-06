Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal Agree Terms Over Granit Xhaka

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to join Bayer Leverkusen, following Declan Rice’s entry into Arsenal. Leverkusen and Arsenal have reached an agreement and the Gunners are set to receive around 25 million euros to let go of the Swiss midfielder.

Xhaka is understood to sign a five-year deal which will keep him at Leverkusen until June 2028.

Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done. 🚨🔴⚫️ #transfersArsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka. Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal. Done. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/qoUmfqRQJ7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal in 2016, was due to have one year left on his contract this summer, although it contained the option for a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old enjoyed his best season to date at Arsenal, scoring seven goals and missing just one Premier League game.

But, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seem keen on undergoing a transformation of the midfield, especially with the addition of West Ham star Declan Rice, who was signed for a record fee of 105 million euros this week.

Earlier in May, when asked about the possibility of Xhaka leaving the club in the summer, Arteta replied stating that Xhaka would have the blessings of the club if he ever wanted to leave.