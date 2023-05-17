Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Live Streaming For Europa League 2022-23 Semi-final: How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma Live on TV, Online

Bayer Leverkusen will come into the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals knowing very well that they will have to breach the defence of Jose Mourinho-coached AS Roma side on Friday. Midfielder Edoardo Bove scored the solitary goal of the first-leg tie to earn a much-needed win for Roma.

In the first leg, Roma’s backline displayed tremendous resilience to hold Bayer Leverkusen goalless for the first time during this season’s Europa League. Roma will once again be aiming to come up with a solid defensive display to qualify for the Europa League final this season. The Serie A side will come into the contest after winning one out of their last six games across all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, will have to throw the kitchen sink at their Italian opponents in the upcoming fixture to stay alive in the continental competition.

With Bayer Leverkusen claiming the seventh spot in Bundesliga, head coach Xabi Alonso will desperately be eyeing a win to stay alive in the race for a berth in the European circuit next season.

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg be played?

The Europa League semi-final second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma will be played on May 19, Friday.

Where will the Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

What time will the Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg start?

The Europa League semi-final second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg?

The Europa League semi-final second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final second leg on TV?

The Europa League semi-final second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma?

AS Roma predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez, Mehmet Celik, Edoardo Bove, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Bayer Leverkusen predicted starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Edmond Taposba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Mitchell Bakker, Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay, Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli