Bayern Munich Beat Liverpool in Seven Goal Thriller During Pre-season Friendly: WATCH

Bayern Munich registered a thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool in their pre-season friendly against the English side on Wednesday.

Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratzig netted for the Bavarian giants as they thumped Jurgen Klopp’s men who scored through Cody Gakpo, Virgil Van Dijk and Luis Diaz.

Thomas Tuchel opted to start Jan Sommer in goal, behind the defensive quartet of Benjamin Pavard, new recruit Kim Min-Jae, Dyot Upamecano and Alfonso Davies.

Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer started in the middle of the park, while Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel completed the attack.

Klopp fielded Allison Becker in between the posts as Andrew Robertson, new captain Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold started in defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones were given the run out in midfield, while Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Mohammed Salah started in attack.

It did not take long for the scoreboard to tick in the game as Gakpo opened the scoring in the second minute of the game.

Cody Gakpo with an excellent run and finish in just four minutes against Bayern Munich

Van Dijk doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 28th minute as he leapt highest to head the ball into the net off a corner.

GOAL: Virgil Van Dijk doubles the lead for Liverpool. Liverpool 2-0 Bayern

But, former Arsenal player Gnabry cut the arrears in half with his 33rd-minute strike as he latched onto a delightful long ball in by Min-Jae.

GNABRY GOAL. KIM ASSIST

And Sane made it level before the break as Gnabry turned provider after being played through by Tel.

Look the Tel move and pass man. Gnabry and Sane does the rest

Kingsley Coman, Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Ulreich came on in the second half to replace Sane, Min-Jae and Sommer for Bayern, while Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Luuis Diaz took the place of Jota, Matip and Mac Allister for the English side.

Diaz helped Liverpool edge ahead with his 66-minute strike after Salah set him up perfectly inside the box.

Absolutely top class from Luis Diaz

But, Josip Stanisic levelled the scoreboard yet again in the 80th minute as he tapped in a rebound after the Liverpool custodian failed to hang onto a headed effort from a free kick.

20-year-old Frans Kratzig had the final say as his injury-time screamer gave Bayern the win in stunning fashion.

20 year old Bayern Munich wonderkid Frans Kratzig scores a superb injury time goal vs Liverpool

Bayern Munich take on Monaco in their upcoming friendly before they play their Super Cup fixture against RB Leipzig.