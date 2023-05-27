CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shubman GillNew ParliamentVicky KaushalCSK vs GTCannes 2023
Home » Football » Bayern Munich Pip Dortmund to Claim 11th Successive Bundesliga Title After Last Gasp Musiala Strike
1-MIN READ

Bayern Munich Pip Dortmund to Claim 11th Successive Bundesliga Title After Last Gasp Musiala Strike

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 21:23 IST

Munich

Bayern Munich won 2-1 over Koln courtesy of Jamal Musiala's goal to lift their 11th successive Bundesliga crown. (Bayern Munich Twitter)

Bayern Munich won 2-1 over Koln courtesy of Jamal Musiala's goal to lift their 11th successive Bundesliga crown. (Bayern Munich Twitter)

Bayern Munich's teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored a late winner to hand the Bavarians their 11th successive league crown as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Mainz

Bayern Munich won their record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating Koln 2-1 courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s last-gasp strike. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund faltered on the final day of the league, playing out a 2-2 draw with Mainz, meaning the Bavarians claimed the league crown for the 11th running year.

Ahead of the last matchday in Bundesliga, Dortmund had a 2-point lead over Bayern after Thomas Tuchel’s side lost to RB Leipzig however, cometh the final hurdle, Edin Terzic’s men could only pick up a point, which was not enough to secure them a first league crown since 2011-12 and their wait just goes on.

It was a crazy day in the Bundesliga as Dortmund were trailing 2-1 to Mainz when Koln equalised against Bayern, meaning BVB would have been crowned the champions at 70 points even after losing the game but as fate would have it, Musiala scored a late winner to clinch the crown and put a dagger into hearts of Dortmund fans.

top videos

    ALSO READ| Sunil Chhetri on ‘Difficult’ Draw for Asian Cup: ‘Hope We Give Good Account of Ourselves’

    (More to follow..)

    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bayern munich
    2. borussia dortmund
    3. bundesliga
    4. Jamal Musiala
    first published:May 27, 2023, 21:23 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 21:23 IST