Bayern Munich Pip Dortmund to Claim 11th Successive Bundesliga Title After Last Gasp Musiala Strike

Bayern Munich won their record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating Koln 2-1 courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s last-gasp strike. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund faltered on the final day of the league, playing out a 2-2 draw with Mainz, meaning the Bavarians claimed the league crown for the 11th running year.

Ahead of the last matchday in Bundesliga, Dortmund had a 2-point lead over Bayern after Thomas Tuchel’s side lost to RB Leipzig however, cometh the final hurdle, Edin Terzic’s men could only pick up a point, which was not enough to secure them a first league crown since 2011-12 and their wait just goes on.

It was a crazy day in the Bundesliga as Dortmund were trailing 2-1 to Mainz when Koln equalised against Bayern, meaning BVB would have been crowned the champions at 70 points even after losing the game but as fate would have it, Musiala scored a late winner to clinch the crown and put a dagger into hearts of Dortmund fans.

CHAMPIONS! ❤️ @FCBayern claim their spot at the top of the Bundesliga mountain once more! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WBJFhh83xH— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 27, 2023

