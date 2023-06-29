Bayern Munich Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Offered to Barcelona: Report

Barcelona recently completed the signing of former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German international’s arrival will undoubtedly strengthen Barcelona midfield. But it has been learnt that Barcelona manager Xavi wants to add more new faces to revamp the midfield line. With Sergio Busquets announcing his departure from the club, Xavi is expected to look for a player who can act as a pivot for the Catalan giants. A report published by Sport claims that Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer. But there are doubts as to whether Sabitzer would be the ideal replacement for the Busquets.

Marcel Sabitzer had joined Bayern Munich in 2021. The Austrian’s contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025, but the Bavarian giants are reportedly keen to explore offers for Sabitzer. He managed to lift the Bundesliga title and the DFL Super Cup with Bayern in 2022. After a topsy-turvy period of time, he was loaned out to Manchester United for the second half of the 2022-23 season. His time in England was not a complete failure as he won the Carabao Cup and made it to the final of the FA Cup with Manchester United. He could manage to register three goals in 18 matches for Manchester United. Sabitzer did show some positive glimpses but his season was cut short due to an injury. With Manchester United negotiating a permanent deal for the Austrian, his entourage has also approached Barcelona offering his services. With his Manchester United contract running out this month, Sabitzer is expected to return to Bayern Munich.

In international football, Marcel Sabitzer has 14 goals to his name having played 14 matches for Austria.

Marcel Sabitzer is a versatile footballer who can play different positions in the midfield line-up. Barcelona manager Xavi, however, may not be considering signing the 29-year-old since he is far from the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets. Sabitzer may seem good at several roles but he is not well-versed in acting as a pivot. Xavi is considering the signing of other attacking-minded midfielders who can also handle a central role. The Spaniard is expected to pass on the opportunity to sign Sabitzer this summer.