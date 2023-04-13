Bayern Munich Teammates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane Clash After Manchester City Humbling, Say Reports

Bayern Munich forwards Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane had a physical altercation in the dressing room after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, German media reported on Wednesday.

According to Bild, Sky Germany and a number of other media sources, the two players clashed after the match and needed to be separated by teammates.

Bild reported that former City winger Sane was hit in the face by the Senegal international, suffering a cut lip.

Bayern declined requests to comment on the altercation on Wednesday.

Bild reported the clash started in the dying stages of Bayern’s loss in Manchester on Tuesday, with footage showing the two arguing on the pitch.

The loss was Bayern’s biggest Champions League defeat since 2017.

The six-time European champions now have little hope of turning over the deficit in Wednesday’s return leg in Munich to make it to the semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s men registered an emphatic victory over the German giants thanks to strikes from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland on Wednesday.

Rodri opened the scoring for the English champions as he smashed in a belter with his left foot from outside the box and wheeled away in celebration after just 27 minutes of play.

City went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead, but would extend their advantage after the break.

Portuguese Silva made it two to the good as he headed into the net in the 70th minute of the game to give Guardiola’s men some breathing space.

The Manchester-based unit put the game to bed as they scored their third of the night through in-form Norwegian Haaland, who netted his 45th goal of the campaign.

In the other fixture of the day, Inter got the better of Benfica 2-0 at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netted for the Italian side to take home a two-goal lead into their home leg against the Portuguese powerhouse.

Real Madrid registered a resounding 2-0 win over visiting Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu to gain the upper hand in their fixture against Frank Lampard’s men.

AC Milan edged out Napoli in the first leg of the all-Italian quarterfinal as Ismael Bennacer found the back of the net for the Rossoneri.

