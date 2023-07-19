CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Bayern Munich Thrash Amateur Side Rottach-Egern 27-0 in Pre-season Friendly
1-MIN READ

Bayern Munich Thrash Amateur Side Rottach-Egern 27-0 in Pre-season Friendly

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 10:57 IST

Munich

Bayern Munich against Rottach-Egern (Twitter)

Bayern Munich against Rottach-Egern (Twitter)

Bayern Munich outclassed Rottach-Egern 27-0 in their first game of pre-season at their Tegernsee training camp.

If ninth-tier side Rottach-Egern thought Bayern Munich would use Tuesday’s pre-season match as a chance to gently shake off the rust after a lengthy break they were sadly mistaken, with the ruthless German champions running up a 27-0 victory.

The match was part of Bayern’s training camp at Tegernsee before they embark on a tour of Asia, and amateur side Rottach-Egern were all smiles as they posed for the pre-match photo.

The smiles quickly disappeared, however, when Jamal Musiala - whose late winner in the final game of last season secured the title for Bayern - opened the scoring in just the third minute.

Bayern were 18-0 up at halftime before coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire lineup for the second half, which was also one-way traffic.

Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel scored five goals each while Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

“We’re further along than before, were very hard-working. It’s strenuous and challenging, but everyone’s ready," Tuchel said after the game.

“Of course, it’s a nice moment to wear the shirt for the first time. It’s definitely a moment you’ll remember. First game, first goal – more of the same. It’s always nice when you score goals. We have great conditions here and feel good. The training camp is obviously intense with lots of sessions, but that’s how it should be. The mood in the team is very good. Everyone’s looking forward to getting going again. Everyone’s fully on board and motivated. It’s fun. Now we’ll finish off the training camp and head back the day after tomorrow," said Konrad Laimer.

“It’s a nice feeling to play for Bayern and to win, but the most important thing was that we were able to move about on a pitch and all develop a feeling for one another. I’m very happy to have made my debut and got a goal. The intensity in the training camp is really high so far. We’re giving our all to perform well on the pitch," Raphael Guerreiro said.

Playing against Rottach-Egern in pre-season has been a tradition for Bayern, who won 23-0 in 2019. Rottach-Egern did manage to score twice in a match in 2018 before going on to lose 20-2.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
first published:July 19, 2023, 10:57 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 10:57 IST