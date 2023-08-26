Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga Match: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in their second Bundesliga fixture of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, August 27. The two teams had last faced each other in March this year and Bayern Munich had emerged victorious in that contest by a convincing margin of five goals to three. The Bavarian giants won the domestic league last season. They have already picked up a win in their league opener and will be hoping to continue the momentum. The match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played at Bayern Munich’s home turf, the Allianz Arena. Augsburg, on the other hand, will be eager to make an early upset in the new season. Bayern Munich’s new recruit Harry Kane scored his first goal for the German side during the previous Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen. Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel were also on the scoresheet for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Augsburg competed in an eight-goal thriller in their first Bundesliga game. They came back from 2-0 down to seal a 4-4 draw against Monchengladbach. Elvis Rexhbecaj, Maximilian Bauer, Sven Michel and Ruben Vargas were the scorers for Augsburg.

Ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played on August 27, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Augsburg be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will start at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Bayern Munich and Augsburg For the Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Sven Ulreich, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui, Min-jae Kim, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Koman, Harry Kane

Augsburg Probable XI: Finn Dahmen, Arne Engels, Maximilian Bauer, Felix Uduokhai, Mads Giersing Valentin Pedersen, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Niklas Dorsch, Ruben Vargas, Ermedin Demirovic, Sven Michel, Mergim Berisha