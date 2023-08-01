Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Live Club Friendlies: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

The two giants of the football world Bayern Munich and Liverpool clash on the 2nd of August in a friendly match in Singapore. The encounter will be a friendly preseason match between the two reputed franchises.

Liverpool is coming off a win against their Premiere league rivals and has thumped Leicester City in the club friendlies. The ace franchise put up a great score-line by scoring 4 goals to Leicester’s none. They will look to continue on their winning ways and defeat Bayern in the process.

Bayern is also coming off a win in their recent bout against Kawasaki but the famed club was beaten by Erling Haaland’s Manchester City who roared past them winning 2-1. Bayern has not been consistent and will look to find a rhythm and start a winning streak of their own.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have had a history together with the clubs meeting each other 9 times out of which 5 have resulted in a draw. In the latest encounter, the English club had the upper hand defeating them 3-1 and banking in a convincing victory.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendliesmatch will be played on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match will be played at the Singapore National Stadium.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match be played?

TheBayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies matchwill start at 5:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match?

The Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match will be streamed live on Fancode in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match on TV?

The Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies match will not be televised live in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Club Friendlies match?

Bayern Munich Predicted XI – Yann Sommer, Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazaraoui, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Konrad Laimer, Mathys Tel

Liverpool Predicted XI – Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil Van Dijik, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Bobby Clark, Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota