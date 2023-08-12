Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live DFL–Super Cup Final: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in the final of the DFL-Supercup on Sunday, August 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The one-off match between the Bundesliga Champions and DFB-Pokal to decide the winner of the thirteenth DFL-Supercup in a rematch of the last season which saw Bayern Munich get the better of RB Leipzig by outscoring them 5-3.

Bayern Munich has been on a great run as of late and has been dominating their competition. They will be walking in without their captain Manuel Neuer as he is battling an injury. They will be looking to continue the dominant run they are on and retain the German Cup.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will be coming for redemption and will be looking to defeat Bayern in the finals to settle the score from the last edition. They have a good and balanced team but will be without their captain and first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi who missed half of the season due to injury.

When will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final be played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final be played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final be played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final will be streamed live on Jio TV and Airtel Tv in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final on TV?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFL-Supercup Final will be televised on Sony Sports in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig DFL-Supercup Final?

Bayern Munich Predicted XI - Sven Ulreich, Min-jae Kim, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel

RB Leipzig Predicted XI - Janis Blaswich, Benjamin Henrichs, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, David Raum, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Lois Openda, Timo Werner