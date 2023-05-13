Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Coverage on TV And Online

With only five game weeks to go, Bundesliga has turned out to be quite interesting with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund involved in a neck-and-neck battle to clinch the silverware. After 31 matches, Bayern are leading the table but are just one point ahead of Dortmund.

In this scenario, Bayern can only think of three points when they meet a struggling Schalke in the upcoming fixture. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 13.

Bayern Munich are coming off two consecutive victories. They got the better of Werder Bremen in their last appearance, winning the away clash 2-1.

On the other hand, Schalke are quite far from showing off their iconic form this season. They are now just out of the relegation zone with 30 points in 31 matches. To retain their place in the top tier, Schalke will need to make the most out of the remaining matches. They edged past Mainz in the previous game, notching up a 3-2 victory.

Ahead of the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 will take place on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 will be played at Allianz Arena in Manchester.

At what time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 will begin at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.`

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo, Gravenberch, Kimmich, Coman, Musiala, Mane, Gnabry

Schalke 04 Predicted Starting Line-up: Schwolow, Brunner, Van den Berg, Kaminski, Matriciani, Krauss, Kral, Karaman, Zalazar, Bulter, Terodde