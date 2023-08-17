Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Signs Lifetime Deal With Skechers

A new team, a new challenge, and now a new brand. Harry Kane has been embracing his new identity to the fullest as the latest reports state that the England international has officially signed a lifetime contract with American shoewear brand Skechers.

All speculation began when the former Spurs talisman striker was spotted wearing a pair of vague unidentified boots during his fixture against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk this past Saturday where he found the back of the net four times.

All the rumours were confirmed when the striker unveiled the brand new SKX_01 boots from the Skechers’ unreleased collection today on social media.

So happy to join the Skechers Football family. Love the comfort and feel of the boots and there’s loads more to come in this partnership… #SKX_01 pic.twitter.com/m5UYkr8MTG— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 17, 2023

“So happy to join the Skechers Football family. Love the comfort and feel of the boots and there’s loads more to come in this partnership," posted the superstar striker on his official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle.

This instance marks Skechers’ entry into the world of football as the brand now aims to find its footing in the ever-expansive market of football.

President of Skechers, Micheael Greenberg stated, “Harry had the entire football world following his every move over the last few weeks and his determination, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our plans for the sport. He already feels like part of the Skechers family".

Harry Kane joins the list of notable superstar players such as Robert Lewandowski, Bukayo Saka and Neymar, who have left marquee brands such as Nike and Adidas to set off on new ventures.

“It’s definitely a time of transition in my career and I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Skechers just as I’m making a big move… They’re unlike anything I’ve experienced before (and) I wouldn’t back a brand or gear if I didn’t 100% believe in it. This is the real deal," said Kane.