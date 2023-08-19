Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel Says Harry Kane 'Knows What He's Doing' After Satrring on Bundesliga Debut

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on English striker Harry Kane after his Bundesliga debut ended in a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Tuchel, who was instrumental in bringing the England captain to Munich, lauded the striker who scored one and set up another in his first Bundesliga match.

“He had a constant influence," the former Chelsea manager said, “he’s simply very, very smart."

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s unbelievably precise."

England captain Kane, who joined for a league record 100 million euros last week to solve Bayern’s scoring problems, slotted their second goal in the 74th minute after setting up Leroy Sane for a fourth-minute opener.

It was exactly for such scoring prowess that Bayern brought Kane to Munich, with the Bavarians having struggled for goals since last year’s departure of Robert Lewandowski.

“Also in training, the style and way in which he does things on the field, how much desire he has to training, how much pleasure he shows and the quality that he has, it’s absolutely top, he’s impressive."

Kane arrived as both Tottenham and England’s top goalscorer but Tuchel said the striker’s creativity and link-play shone through.

“He makes every player around him better because of his awareness.

“It was a very, very good debut."

Kane, who was subbed off to applause with five minutes remaining, said he had a “very happy start to the new season with his new club."

“It was a good evening," Kane told reporters. “It was a tough game but we started well with the early goal. They then made it hard for us in the second half but then I scored the second goal and the lads from the bench did the rest.

“I was a bit nervous and excited. Even though it was not my first match for Bayern I was nervous before the game," Kane said. “I had butterflies in my stomach."

“We defended better. The clean sheet also makes me very happy."

Up until signing with Munich on Saturday, Kane had spent his entire career at Tottenham.

The England captain said during the week his desire to win trophies was the main reason he made the switch.

