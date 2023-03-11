Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

Mumbai City will look to bounce back when they travel to Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium for the second leg semi-final of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on March 12.

Bengaluru FC had managed to eke out a 1-0 victory in the first leg and will be the favourites to win in their own backyard. Although Mumbai City were the team that dominated possession and created more scoring chances than their opponents, they still came up short.

Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri came on as a substitute and found the back of the net in the 78th minute to sink the Islanders. Mumbai City will have to seize the initiative in the second leg on Sunday. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the contest promises to be a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

Probable Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI:

Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Almeida, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City Probable Starting XI:

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

