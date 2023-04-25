Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Football Streaming For Super Cup 2023: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Coverage on TV And Online

Following month-long footballing actions, the Super Cup has reached its ultimate. Fans are brimming with excitement for the highly anticipated final, which will see Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC vying for the silverware. The title bout is slated to be held at the Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium in Kerala on April 25. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Bengaluru are enjoying a dreamy run this season. They have previously taken home the Durand Cup before losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) final. The Blues will eye to clinch the Super Cup in a bid to conclude the season on a positive note. If they manage to beat Odosha, it will be their second title after 2018.

Meanwhile, Odisha have secured a place in the final of the Super Cup for the first time in history. They have displayed great fighting spirit throughout the campaign and have come from behind to win a game on several occasions. In the semi-final, Odisha went one goal down against Northeast United in the opening minute. But they managed to turn the table around thanks to a brace from Nandhakumar Sekar and a late goal from Diego Mauricio, winning the match 3-1.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Super Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC; here is all you need to know:

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Bruno Ramires, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Narender Gahlot, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

