Benjamin Mendy Joins French Club Lorient After Acquitted in Sex Offences Trial

French first division club, FC Lorient have announced that they have signed former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy on a two-year deal. Mendy will look to get back on the pitch after being suspended by his former club Manchester City due to allegations of rape being accused on the player.

Benjamin Mendy signe deux ans au FC Lorient.Le communiqué ➡️ https://t.co/upslF01fWp pic.twitter.com/KzuQSLVD4f — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) July 19, 2023

According to AFP, Mendy was cleared of sexual offences last week which brought an end to the three-year process.

If found guilty, the player would have had to face a long jail term. AFP reports state that the jurors in the trial were unable to come to a verdict on two counts which meant a retrial which ended last week.

Mendy who was contracted with Manchester City had denied all the charges against him. But Manchester City decided not to renew his contract and allowed him to leave the club as a free agent.

Last Friday, Mendy broke down after being found not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined Manchester City as a record signing when he made the move from Monaco and managed to rack up 75 appearances for Man City. But his time at the club was hindered due to lack of form and injuries.

His last appearance for the French National team came in 2019 after the defender won his country the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The trials also meant that he was unable to be a part of the Man City squad that went on to win the treble including the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

After being cleared of the sexual offences charged against him, many notable players came in support of Mendy. Some of these players include Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Juventus’s Paul Pogba, and Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay all shared posts in support of Mendy.

I’m sorry for everything you’ve been through, Benjamin Mendy.You lost two years of your career, but that’s the least of this whole situation… What about the psychological damage? Surely your life will never be the same. The culture of destroying reputations has made yet… pic.twitter.com/8ZtWeZ4C10 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) July 16, 2023

Mendy’s new club FC Lorient managed to finish tenth in the French league last season and stated that Mendy would be back in training on Wednesday after clearing his medical.

Another player who is facing similar issues is Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood. United will be looking to find a new club with the manager, Erik Ten Hag only willing to send the player out on loan.