Benjamin Mendy Set To Sue Former Club Manchester City For Over 11.5 Million Euros

The former Manchester City and now FC Lorient defender Benjamin Mendy is suing his former club for over 11.5 million euros and is selling his house in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy, the high court has been told.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a bankruptcy order against the defender over a tax debt of almost £800,000, a judge told the High Court in London. This week’s hearing comes less than a month after the 29-year-old was cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

His accountant told the court that Mendy’s agent is “in negotiations with Man City to get the back pay on the basis that he has been found not guilty”. It is claimed he is owed “nine to 10 million pounds gross”. City released Mendy at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract.

🚨 Benjamin Mendy is set to sue Manchester City for nearly €11.5M. 💰The Frenchman wasn’t paid between August 2021 and June 2023 because of his legal battles and arrest and he intends to claim it back. (Source: @guardian ) pic.twitter.com/Cd3nZYsC3U — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2023

The accountant, who declined to give reporters his full name, said City had not paid the footballer, who was not present at the hearing, since September 2021.

“He himself has moved back to France where he comes from," the accountant said. “I would like to ask for a short extension because I am told very firmly by his agent that the pay issue will be resolved from Manchester City.

Mendy signed for Manchester City in 2017 in a 52 million pound deal from Monaco after impressing during the principality side’s title-winning season.

The Frenchman battled back from multiple knee injuries early into his City career to help the club claim three Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

However, Manchester City suspended Mendy in August 2021 when the charges against him were announced.

He became a free agent last month when his contract with the Premier League champions expired, and was shortly signed by Ligue 1 side FC Lorient after he was cleared of his charges in court.