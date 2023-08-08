Benjamin Mendy to take Legal Route Against Former Club Due To Financial Losses

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy is rumoured to start legal proceedings due to the financial losses he suffered during the period of his investigation. According to French media outlets, the player had his international wages frozen by his club during the period of the investigation. The player is looking to recover some portion of his entire wages which was frozen out during his period of suspension with the club.

Benjamin Mendy signed for Manchester City in 2017 for a reported fee worth over 50 million Euros making him the most expensive defender at the time. Despite winning the Premier League in his first season with City and being part of the World Cup-winning squad for France, Benjamin Mendy had his life turned upside down.

The Frenchman was part of an investigation relating to allegations made against him of rape and sexual assault.

However, in January, Mendy was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Another trial took place as the Chester Crown Court released the verdict clearing him of one more count of rape and attempt

After being accused of various charges, Mendy was suspended by the Premier League and also his club Manchester City. Soon after he was also released as a free-agent when his contract expired with the club.

After his contract expired in June, now Mendy has signed for French club, FC Lorient on a two-year deal with the club. He will not be featuring in the club’s opening fixture in Ligue 1 due to his lack of fitness. He is still in recovery due to the long period when he was not actively playing football.

After his acquittal, several footballers including, Vinicius Jr, Paul Pogba, Memphis Depay and more came in support of the player and questioned FIFA for their lack of support for the player during the trial period and the financial losses the player suffered.

It is yet to be seen whether the player and his legal team will actually go through with the proceedings to recover his wages as he looks to put this dark chapter behind him and continue with his football.