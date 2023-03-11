BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ISL 2022-23 Semi-final, March 12, Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru FC displayed a rock-solid defensive show in the first leg of the semi-final match against the best-attacking side of this season’s Indian Super League- Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru’s defence, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Aleksandar Jovanovic, looked simply impeccable as they managed to keep a clean sheet against an upbeat Mumbai City side. Bengaluru’s Talismanic Indian striker Sunil Chhetri scored the solitary goal of the fixture to earn a much-needed advantage for his side ahead of the reverse leg fixture. Simon Grayson’s men will now look to replicate a similar show to thwart Mumbai City in the second leg of the semi-final slated to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The defeat against Bengaluru was just the third loss of the season for Mumbai City. The League Shield champions looked absolutely pale in front of the goal during the first leg of the semi-final tie.

Bengaluru FC have been just one of the two teams to overpower Mumbai City in this season’s Indian Super League. So, head coach Simon Grayson knows precisely what has to be done to keep Mumbai City at bay.

Ahead of the semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC semi-final match.

BFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BFC vs MCFC Match Details

The BFC vs MCFC semi-final match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 12, at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Suggested Playing XI for BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Javier Hernandez

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

