CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » Football » Bhubaneswar, Guwahati Announced as Venues for Two of India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Games
1-MIN READ

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati Announced as Venues for Two of India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Games

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Football Team (Twitter)

Indian Football Team (Twitter)

India will host reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21 this year, and will welcome either Afghanistan or Mongolia to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on the 26th of March 2024.

Bhubaneswar and Guwahati will host India’s opening two home matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2, the All India Football Federation announced on Saturday.

India have been drawn in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and the winners of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 1 fixture between Afghanistan and Mongolia.

ALSO READ| Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Held to 2-2 Draw by Heidenheim

The Blue Tigers will open their campaign with an away fixture against Kuwait on November 16 before hosting reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21 this year.

In 2024, India will play back-to-back matches against Afghanistan or Mongolia, starting with the away fixture on March 21 and then returning home to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, where they will play the second leg of the tie on March 26.

”We would like to congratulate the Football Association of Odisha and Assam Football Association on successfully bidding for the hosting rights of the aforementioned matches, and wish all the success for delivering the said matches at a world-class level with the support from the respective state governments,” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said in a media release.

ALSO READ| US Open: American Coco Gauff Beats Elise Mertens, Frances Tiafoe Downs Adrian Mannarino

The hosts for India’s home leg against Kuwait on June 6 next year will be confirmed at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. aiff
  2. Bhubaneswar
  3. FIFA World cup 2026
  4. guwahati
  5. India
first published:September 02, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 10:56 IST