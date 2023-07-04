Big Clubs Keep a Close Eye on Spurs Star Harry Kane Amid Summer Transfer Rumours: Report

Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane’s current contract with the London-based outfit is set to expire in 2024. With Kane yet agree to a contract extension, several big European clubs have reportedly expressed their interest in the English striker ahead of the next season. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping a close eye on Kane’s development in the transfer market.

Manchester United are understood to be the primary pursuers of Kane currently. A report published by the SPORT has suggested that Bayern Munich have proposed an offer of €93 million for Kane. However, Tottenham officials are eager to play the waiting game as they expect nothing less than €120 million euros for their star who will soon turn 30 this year. According to the above-mentioned outlet, Tottenham president Daniel Levy wants to wait for Real Madrid or PSG to offer more money for Kane. The 29-year-old had joined Tottenham in 2013.

With Kylian Mbappe’s uncertain future, PSG and Real Madrid are also not completely focused on the English striker. If the French international ends up at one of the two teams then the other shall shift their focus to Kane, pursuing him as their primary target for the summer.

Harry Kane’s desire to move out of his former club is a result of Tottenham’s inability to secure trophies. The club finished in an underwhelming eighth position in the Premier League standings last season. Kane, however, showed no signs of slowing down as he registered 30 goals and three assists in 38 games for Tottenham in the Premier League. The England international has spent the vast majority of his senior club at Tottenham scoring 279 goals for them in 428 games. The English striker has also been phenomenal with his national squad scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists in 84 matches. In spite of having such amazing individual numbers, Kane has not been able to win a major trophy for the London-based club. With the English striker seemingly having enough of failures and defeats, a move to a different club can certainly be imminent. The Mbappe-Madrid transfer saga also plays a huge role in deciding Kane’s fate.