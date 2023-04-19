'Biggest WWE Star,' Cristiano Ronaldo's Ugly Move Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a sorry figure in Al Nassr’s 2-0 defeat against city-rivals Al Hilal in the domestic league on Wednesday. Ronaldo did secure four shots in the game but he could not manage to find the back of the net. The situation got worse for him after the star Portuguese striker was booked for taking down Gustavo Cuellar with a headlock. The incident took place in the 57th minute of the fixture after Ronaldo was seen committing a nasty challenge on the Al Hilal midfielder. Match referee Michael Oliver did not wait much before showing a yellow card to Ronaldo. The Al Nassr skipper’s ugly wrestling moves soon triggered a massive uproar on social media. While a section of Twitter lashed out at the former Manchester United striker, some mocked the 38-year-old for bringing down his opponent in a silly manner.

الحكم يتخذ قراره في لقطة رونالدو وكويلار #الهلال_النصر | #SSC pic.twitter.com/46umCzdfxT— شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) April 18, 2023

One user felt that Cristiano Ronaldo should have been given marching orders for committing a foul like this.

How is that not a red? — ArseNape (@arse_nape) April 18, 2023

Another fan hilariously tweeted, “And Ronaldo thinks he’s Dolph Ziggler from WWE.”

And Ronaldo thinks he’s Dolph ziggler from WWE pic.twitter.com/c4AUSRngla— Vans | Certified VW Lover (@007__Vans) April 19, 2023

A user cheekily branded Cristiano Ronaldo as the “Biggest WWE star.”

Biggest WWE star— yasin (@salah_lfc1) April 18, 2023

A section of Twitter did actually feel that Cristiano Ronaldo should have received a red card during the match against Al Hilal.

I love and support Cristiano Ronaldo with all my heart, lol but this is a straight red card. https://t.co/zXQ7flWOF9— MR (@kekemashile) April 19, 2023

Had Ronaldo been sent off, Al Nassr had chance to win. Thank god Referee didn’t show red card and ensured Al Hilal win.— . (@Footballdrugs) April 19, 2023

That’s an easy red card anywhere else. Always getting special treatment. The referees everywhere pocketed good from Ronaldo.— RWA (@R_W_A_S) April 19, 2023

Ronaldo was being favored here. This is a red card offense— Simply Leonard (@Paaleo10z) April 19, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for an offside in the 77th minute of the contest against Al Hilal. Al Nassr was awarded a penalty six minutes later but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), eventually, had to overturn the decision. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored a brace to get the better of Ronaldo-led Al Nassr. The Nigerian scored the first goal of the night after converting from the spot in the 42nd minute. The 33-year-old doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

The defeat leaves Al Nassr at the second spot in the Saudi Pro League standings. With 16 wins from 24 matches, Al Nassr have bagged 53 points till now. They are right now three points behind table-toppers Al Ittihad. In their next assignment, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions on Monday.

After playing 11 matches for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has till now netted 13 goals. In the Saudi domestic league, he has 11 goals and two assists under his belt.

