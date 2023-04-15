Bologna vs AC Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Bologna vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

After securing a crucial 1-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League, AC Milan will now look to extend their unbeaten streak to three games in the domestic circuit. In their next match, AC Milan will be up against Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, April 15. The match between Bologna and AC Milan will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna. Stefano Pioli’s men will come into the game after playing out a goalless draw with Empoli in the Italian domestic league. The defending Serie A champions are right now placed in fourth position in the domestic league standings.

Meanwhile, Bologna will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games in Serie A. With 43 points from 23 matches, Thiago Motta’s men now find themselves at the eighth spot in the Serie A standings.

When will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 will take place on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna.

What time will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Bologna Predicted Playing XI: Lukasz Skorupski, Stefan Posch, Adama Soumaoro, Jhon Lucumi, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Jerdy Schouten, Nicolas Dominguez, Michel Aebischer, Lewis Ferguson, Musa Barrow, Nicola Sansone

AC Millan Predicted Playing XI: Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Fode Ballo, Tomasso Pobega, Aster Vranckx, Alexis Saelemaekers, Charles De Ketelaere, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here