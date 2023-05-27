Bologna vs Napoli Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Bologna vs Napoli Live on TV, Online

Basking in the glory of their first Serie A title in 33 years, Napoli are set to enter their penultimate game this season and will face Bologna in the away fixture. The match will be played at Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday, May 28. Napoli kicked off the season with a scintillating form but failed to match the flow in the dying phase of the league.

It didn’t quite matter as the Parthenopeans are leading the table with 86 points, as many as 18 points ahead of the second-placed Lazio. In their previous appearance, Napoli put up a dominating show against Inter Millan and won the home game 3-1.

Bologna have not played up to the mark throughout the season and are going to secure a mid-table finish. With 50 points to their name, Bologna are now ninth in the Serie A table.

They remained winless in four games in a row before notching up a commanding 5-1 victory over Cremonese in the last match. Bologna will hope to give tough competition to the champions Napoli and continue the winning momentum till the end of the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Bologna vs Napoli be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli will be played at Renato Dall’Ara.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Bologna and Napoli will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bologna vs Napoli Serie A 2022-23 match?

Bologna vs Napoli match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bologna vs Napoli Serie A 2022-23 match?

Bologna vs Napoli match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Bologna vs Napoli Possible Starting XI:

Bologna Predicted Starting Line-up: Skorupski, Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumi, Cambiaso, Schouten, Dominguez, Aebischer, Ferguson, Barrow, Arnautovic

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia