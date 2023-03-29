Bolton Wanderers Demand Compensation from Barcelona Following Marcos Alonso's Signing: Report

Spanish defender Marcos Alonso joined Barcelona in September last year as a free agent. A move to the Catalan giants might have come as a huge relief for the Spaniard but the move has not been bereft of controversies. Speculations were rife last month that Spanish fourth-division club Union Adarve demanded payment from Barcelona over Alonso’s signing. It is now being understood that another English football club have now demanded compensation for Alonso’s move to Barcelona. A report published by Mundo Deportivo claims that Alonso’s former side Bolton Wanderers have now sought compensation for the defender’s signing for Barcelona. The English football team have reportedly asked Barcelona to pay them compensation over Alonso’s ‘training rights.’ The report, however, stated that it is still not clear if Bolton’s demands are related to the Union Adarve case. For the unversed, Alonso represented Union Adarve at the youth level.

According to several reports, Union Adarve suggested that they had the ‘evidence of meetings’ between Marcos Alonso’s former club Chelsea and Barcelona over their negotiations for the Madrid-born. It is now being learnt that those negotiations played a key role in materialising Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea in 2022 for £10 million.

Marcos Alonso was a part of Bolton Wanderers from 2010 to 2013. In that period, he had donned the Bolton jersey on 46 occasions. Alonso, who has a €50 million release clause included in the contract, joined Chelsea in August 2016. Overall, the 32-year-old represented the London-based outfit 212 times. His spell at the Stamford Bridge-based side ended on a dismal note after Chelsea management decided to terminate Alonso’s contract in 2022. Following his contract termination, Alonso joined Barcelona. It was reported that Alonso took a major pay cut to secure his move to the Camp Nou-based side.

Alonso’s current contract with Barcelona is scheduled to expire in 2024. After making 27 appearances for the Blaugranas, Alonso has found the back of the net thrice. In the 2022-23 La Liga season, Alonso has played six matches for the Xavi-coached side. In his latest assignment, Alonso was seen in action during the La Liga fixture against arch-rivals Real Madrid on March 20.

In the international circuit, Marcos Alonso has so far played nine matches for the Spanish side.

