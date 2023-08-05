Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Live Football Streaming For Pre-season Friendly: How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax on TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund’s five-match winning streak finally came to an end when the German club was held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in their last game. Before the Chelsea fixture, Dortmund scored as many as 21 goals during this pre-season campaign. They dominated the majority of the proceedings against the London Blues. The scoreline remained in Dortmund’s favour until an 89-minute goal from Chelsea forward Mason Burstow took the equation to a level.

Dortmund will look to get back on the winning track when they square off against Ajax in the upcoming friendly fixture. The Bundesliga giants will round off their pre-season campaign with this home game, which will be held at Signal Iduna Park on August 6.

Ajax are coming off a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Augsburg. The Dutch side registered more shots than their opponents but lacked in finishing quality. Among their last five pre-season friendlies, Ajax could emerge victorious on two occasions. They will aim for a win against Dortmund to round off the pre-season campaign on a positive note.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Community Shield: How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV And Online

Ahead of Sunday’s Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax; here is all you need to know:

What date Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will take place on August 6, Sunday.

Where will the Pre-season Friendly match Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax begin?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Pre-season Friendly match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Pre-season Friendly match?

No platform will stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax match live in India.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Meyer, Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Bensebaini, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Malen, Reus, Adeyemi, Haller

Ajax Predicted Starting Line-up: Rulli, Rensch, Aertssen, Hato, Wijndal, Van den Boomen, Klaassen, Daramy, Taylor, Bergwijn, Brobbey