Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg Coverage on TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund will resume their Bundesliga title charge this weekend. In their next match, they will host VFL Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of winning the Bundesliga suffered a major jolt last week after they were held to 1-1 draw with VFL Bochum. With 61 points from 30 matches, the Edin Terzic-coached side are placed in second position in the Bundesliga standings. Borussia Dortmund will now come into the weekend’s contest remaining unbeaten in their last four matches. Skipper Marco Reus, in all likelihood, will not be in the playing XI for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Meanwhile, VFL Wolfsburg are now enjoying a three-match unbeaten run. After claiming 46 points till now, VFL Wolfsburg now occupy the seventh spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg had last met in November 2022 and BVB had to endure a 2-0 defeat in that contest.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will be played on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg?

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Sebastien Haller

VFL Wolfsburg predicted starting line-up: Koen Casteels, Sebastian Bornauw, Joshua Guilavogui, Van de Ven, Jakub Kaminski, Felix Nmecha, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Mattias Svanberg, Jonas Wind, Patrick Wimmer

