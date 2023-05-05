Bournemouth vs Chelsea Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea Live on TV, Online

Coming off four back-to-back defeats, Chelsea will hope to regain some confidence in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. The match will be hosted at Bournemouth’s home Vitality Stadium on May 6. The on-field proceedings will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Even after replacing Graham Potter with former manager Frank Lampard, Chelsea are struggling to find their groove. After 33 games, the London Blues are still one point shy of reaching the magic figure of 40 points, which is needed to erase the relegation threat. In their last game, Chelsea digested a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Bournemouth will enter into the Chelsea fixture on the back of two consecutive victories. They are also mathematically under relegation threat and are occupying the 13th spot in the league standings with 39 points in 34 matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Bournemouth vs Chelsea be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Neto, Mepham, Kelly, Senesi, Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Vina, Christie, Billing, Solanke

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Gallagher, Havertz

