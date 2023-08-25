Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Coverage on TV And Online

Bournemouth FC will be going head-to-head against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The Vitality Stadium will host the league fixture between Bournemouth and Spurs on August 26. Both teams have played two games so far in the Premier League. Tottenham have won one of their games while Bournemouth are yet to register a victory. After losing their star forward Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham faced Brentford in their opening league game. The match became a four-goal thriller which saw Cristian Romero earn a lead for Spurs in the 11th minute. Brentford equalised in the 36th minute before both teams added two more goals to end 2-2 at halftime. They remained goalless in the second half, securing one point each. The Spurs managed to beat Erik ten Hag-coached Manchester United 2-0 in their next league game.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United. In their next game, they ended up losing 3-1 to Liverpool.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on August 26, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

At what time will the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match live streaming?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur For the Premier League game?

Bournemouth Probable XI: Neto, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez, Max Aarons, Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Antoine Semenyo, Joe Rothwell, Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Son Hueng-min, Richarlison