Brentford vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Brentford vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

After securing the title with a draw against Brighton, Manchester City are now 90 minutes away from celebrating the triumph. In their final Premier League fixture against Brentford, boss Pep Guardiola is expected to turn to the bench with the first-team players will be rested. The Champions of England will travel to the Gtech Community Stadium for the Brentford game on May 28.

Following the conclusion of the league, Guardiola’s boys have two big assignments in a row. They will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final before jetting off to Istanbul to play the Champions League final against Inter Millan. A victory against Brentford will work as a huge confidence boost ahead of the major clashes.

Brentford have fallen slightly behind in making it to the Europa Conference League qualifiers. They are now ninth in the table and are just two points behind seventh-placed Aston Villa. A full three points against City can earn them the place if the Villans drop points in their last game. Tottenham Hotspur is another contender for the seat and is just one point short of Aston Villa.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Brentford vs Manchester City be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City will be played at Gtech Community Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford and Manchester City will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match?

Brentford vs Manchester City match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match?

Brentford vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Brentford vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ortega, Lewis, Laporte, Walker, Gomez, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden