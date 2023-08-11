Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2023-24: How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Coverage on TV And Online

Tottenham will be desperate to end their almost 15-year-long trophy drought when enter the 2023-24 season. The London-based side is set to kick off their campaign in the Premier League with a derby game against Brentford. The match will be hosted at Brentford’s home, Gtech Community Stadium, on August 13. The Spurs haven’t won any silverware since 2008 when they lifted the League Cup (now known as Carabao Cup). But their newly appointed boss Ange Postecoglou will hope to change the scenario this year. Coming as a replacement for Antonio Conte, the Australian manager signed a four-year contract with the London giants.

Tottenham has roped in several fresh faces this summer. The inclusion of James Maddison will certainly bolster their midfield. Star forward Harry Kane is expected to remain the captain after Bayern Munich failed to secure his signing despite submitting multiple bids. During the pre-season break, the Spurs played five friendlies and emerged victorious in three of them. Meanwhile, Brentford have lost all of their five pre-season friendlies. But the Bees will eye to make a solid start to the Premier League campaign after registering a ninth-place finish last season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will be played?

The Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on August 13, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2023-24 match Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

What time will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match?

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting XI:

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, Davies, Porro, Lo Celso, Bissouma, Son, Maddison, Kulusevksi, Kane