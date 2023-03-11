Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch League 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain will eye to strengthen their hold at the top spot of the League 1 tally as they are gearing up for an easier assignment. The table topper will square off against Brest in their upcoming league game away from home. The match is slated to be hosted by Brest at their base- Stade Francis-Le Ble. Despite their red-hot form in League 1, PSG have recently suffered a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League, after being defeated by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 fixtures with an aggregate of 3-0. Meanwhile, Bresh, even after introducing three managers this season, have not yet found the winning momentum.

With 63 points in 26 matches, PSG have been well-settled at the top of the League 1 table. They hosted Nantes in the earlier match and clinched a dominating 4-2 victory. On the other hand, Brest have recorded just 5 wins this season and currently reeling at No 15 with 25 points. They failed to manage a single victory in their last five league games with the most recent defeat against Strasbourg last weekend. Hence, manager Erik Roy will aim to field his best-possible unit to overcome the in-form Paris.

Ahead of Monday’s League 1 2022-23 match between Brest and Paris Saint Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date League 1 2022-23 match between Brest and Paris Saint Germain will be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Brest and Paris Saint Germain will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the League 1 2022-23 match Brest vs Paris Saint Germain be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Brest and Paris Saint Germain will be played at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest.

What time will the League 1 2022-23 match Brest vs Paris Saint Germain begin?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Brest and Paris Saint Germain will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brest vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Brest vs Paris Saint Germain match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brest vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Brest vs Paris Saint Germain match will also be streamed live on theVoot app and the Jio TV app in India.

Brest vs Paris Saint Germain Possible Starting XI:

Brest Predicted Starting Line-up:Bizot, Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne, Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti, Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up:Donnarumma, Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes, Messi, Mbappe

