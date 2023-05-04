Brighton vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Brighton vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will be without defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane during their match against Brighton. Striker Alejandro Garnacho has returned to training but the Argentinian seems quite unlikely to take part in his Manchester United’s away fixture against Brighton. The Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Sussex on Friday. With 63 points from 32 matches, Erik ten Hag’s men are placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. Brighton, on the other hand, are now aiming to clinch three league wins in a row against Manchester United for the very first time.

Brighton will head into the contest after thrashing Wolves 6-0 in their last match. Brighton have won seven of their last nine home fixtures across all competitions. After playing 31 matches so far, the Seagulls find themselves in the eighth spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on May 5, Friday.

Where will the Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Sussex.

What time will the Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 12:30 am.

How to live stream Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Brighton vs Manchester United for Premier League 2022-23?

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross, Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March, Danny Welback

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

